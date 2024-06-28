Italian Paco Castagna leading Edinburgh Monarchs' play-off push
Points are precious for the Capital side and there are plenty on offer with four meetings - three on the road - to contest over the next week.
Tonight's trip to Scunthorpe is followed by fixtures on the south coast at Plymouth and Poole on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively before a home duel against the Redcar Bears next Friday.
The table doesn't make happy reading for those of a Monarchs persuasion, the club currently propping up the table with just two wins from their opening six raced in the league so far.
Picking up a win or two on their travels would catapult the Blue and Gold up the standings and boost their hopes of finishing inside the top four in their quest for the Championship play-offs.
Monarchs approach this busy spell in good form and have won three of their last four - the only blemish a fortnight ago when despite a spirited showing, they went down 49-41 at Redcar.
Top two Josh Pickering and Justin Sedgmen are racking up the points as expected, but skipper Paco Castagna has really come to the fore over the past month and turned a corner since his desperately disappointing showing at Oxford little more than four weeks ago.
A whopping 14 at home to Glasgow, 10 against the Cheetahs, again at Armadale, before an equally impressive 11 on Teesside. Last week he was desperately unlucky not to hit double figures once more as a bent frame saw him unable to turn the bike that resulted in a last-placed finish in his second outing against the Scorpions. Nevertheless, he still registered nine including three heat wins on what was another stellar performance.
The 30-year-old is really making that third heat leader spot his own, a position that has proved problematic for the Monarchs in recent seasons. But that hole now looks like it might just have been plugged. The affable Castagna wears his heart on his sleeve. He is a showman on and off the track. If this rich vein of form continues, he may need to etch another smile onto the back of his head.
