Paco Castagna has hit form for Edinburgh. Picture: Jack Cupido.

The next seven days could make or break Edinburgh Monarchs' 2024 season.

Points are precious for the Capital side and there are plenty on offer with four meetings - three on the road - to contest over the next week.

Tonight's trip to Scunthorpe is followed by fixtures on the south coast at Plymouth and Poole on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively before a home duel against the Redcar Bears next Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The table doesn't make happy reading for those of a Monarchs persuasion, the club currently propping up the table with just two wins from their opening six raced in the league so far.

Picking up a win or two on their travels would catapult the Blue and Gold up the standings and boost their hopes of finishing inside the top four in their quest for the Championship play-offs.

Monarchs approach this busy spell in good form and have won three of their last four - the only blemish a fortnight ago when despite a spirited showing, they went down 49-41 at Redcar.

Top two Josh Pickering and Justin Sedgmen are racking up the points as expected, but skipper Paco Castagna has really come to the fore over the past month and turned a corner since his desperately disappointing showing at Oxford little more than four weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A whopping 14 at home to Glasgow, 10 against the Cheetahs, again at Armadale, before an equally impressive 11 on Teesside. Last week he was desperately unlucky not to hit double figures once more as a bent frame saw him unable to turn the bike that resulted in a last-placed finish in his second outing against the Scorpions. Nevertheless, he still registered nine including three heat wins on what was another stellar performance.