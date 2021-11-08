Janet Dunbar proud to be part of Edinburgh AC after landing Scottish women's over-50 cross country gold.

Megan Keith crosses the line in fourth place overall and win the under-20 women's title. Picture: Bobby Gavin / Scottish Athletics

The veteran, 51st overall, also collected overall women’s team bronze at a wet and windy Lanark Racecourse, where double Olympian Laura Muir backed up her favourite tag by winning the women’s 4-kilometre race by nine seconds in 13:09.

Dunbar said: “It was tough out there. That rain and wind made it feel like proper cross-country racing.

“I was delighted to be part of the bronze medal-winning team and even more delighted to win the gold medal in my age group.

“I’m so proud to be part of such a great club, the runners and coaches really motivate and encourage me.”

Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds won the women’s team gold, thanks mainly to Megan Keith.

She claimed the under-20 women’s gold and was an impressive fourth overall, with student teammates Isla Calvert (10th overall) taking silver and Hannah Anderson (11th) also contributing to their team bronze and completing a green clean sweep on the podium in the under-20 category.

In the men’s race, Olympian Andrew Butchart triumphed in a rapid time of 11:47, with Edinburgh AC’s Olympian Jake Wightman finding it tough going. He finished outside the top ten in 14th

Edinburgh AC’s Paul Forbes claimed a silver medal in the V60 category, while clubmate Eric Stevenson raced to bronze in the V70 category.