Janet Dunbar proud to be part of Edinburgh AC after landing Scottish women's over-50 cross country gold.
Edinburgh Athletics Club runner Janet Dunbar hailed her teammates and coaches after being winning women’s over-50 gold at the Scottish National Short-Course Cross-Country Championships.
The veteran, 51st overall, also collected overall women’s team bronze at a wet and windy Lanark Racecourse, where double Olympian Laura Muir backed up her favourite tag by winning the women’s 4-kilometre race by nine seconds in 13:09.
Dunbar said: “It was tough out there. That rain and wind made it feel like proper cross-country racing.
“I was delighted to be part of the bronze medal-winning team and even more delighted to win the gold medal in my age group.
“I’m so proud to be part of such a great club, the runners and coaches really motivate and encourage me.”
Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds won the women’s team gold, thanks mainly to Megan Keith.
She claimed the under-20 women’s gold and was an impressive fourth overall, with student teammates Isla Calvert (10th overall) taking silver and Hannah Anderson (11th) also contributing to their team bronze and completing a green clean sweep on the podium in the under-20 category.
In the men’s race, Olympian Andrew Butchart triumphed in a rapid time of 11:47, with Edinburgh AC’s Olympian Jake Wightman finding it tough going. He finished outside the top ten in 14th
Edinburgh AC’s Paul Forbes claimed a silver medal in the V60 category, while clubmate Eric Stevenson raced to bronze in the V70 category.
In the junior races, the club’s under-15 boys Patrick Barnes, Dylan Daunt and Laurence Ward took home team bronze medals.