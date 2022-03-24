Josh Kerr sets sights on breaking Mo Farah British outdoor 1500m record

Josh Kerr is aiming to break records and win medals this summer

The Olympic bronze medallist, 24, has signed up for a showdown with new world indoor champion Samuel Tefera at May’s Diamond League leg in Birmingham.

Kerr, whose time of 3:29.05 in Tokyo last summer left him behind only Farah on the UK all-time list, wants to lay down a marker in his first outing at the re-built Alexander Stadium.

“Making the podium in Tokyo might have been a surprise to some people, but it wasn’t a surprise to me,” the 24-year-old said.

“I don’t race too often, but I build consistent training blocks.

“I’m not one for big training camps and expensive facilities, but I work hard, and I have great belief in myself. I just keep my head down and stack the good days.

“I’ve enjoyed running fast this winter and I definitely want to continue that form and take down the British outdoor 1500m record.