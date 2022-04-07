Judo: Capital pair Alex Short and Dylan Munro picked by Team GB for European Championships

Along with Inverurie’s Stuart McWatt, the trio are among a team of 17 who will compete in the first championships of the 2024 Paris Olympics cycle from April 29 to May 1.

Short (-66kg) will make his debut at a European Championship following his gold medal win at the Dubrovnik European Cup in October. The 25-year-old previously won gold at the European Open in Glasgow in 2018.

Munro (-60kg) will also debut as reserve after his silver medal win in October at the European Open Malaga. The 21-year-old student from Corstorphine has been training full-time since he was 17.

Edinburgh's Alex Short (-66kg) will make his debut at a European Championship later this month

McWatt (81kg) will also make a welcome return to the GB judo team after injury ended his hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Euan Burton, Scotland’s high performance judo coach said: “JudoScotland are exceptionally proud of the hard work Dylan, Alex and Stuart continue to display.

“Their selections are a representation of the performances they have delivered over a season where the depth and quality of international fields has been incredible as all European senior judoka return to international competition following the pandemic.”

“Alex will finally make his senior championship debut after having been selected previously for the pandemic hit 2020 Europeans.”

“Although a potentially frustrating position to be in, the nomination of Dylan as reserve at -60kg is certain recognition of his continual improvement and multiple podium finishes on the European Tour in 2021/2022.”

Message from the editor