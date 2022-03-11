Keanna Macinnes: Meet Edinburgh's rising star as top GB swimmers come to Capital

Keanna Macinnes missed out on the Tokyo Olympics but has no regrets and is looking forward to testing herself against the best in her home city

The 20-year-old shares the bill at the Edinburgh International meeting with Team GB’s Olympics stars Adam Peaty, Tom Dean, Kathleen Dawson and Duncan Scott but is looking forward towards Budapest, Birmingham, Rome – and Paris rather than behind her.

Based at Stirling University, Macinnes came so very close to snaring a butterfly berth in Japan but settled instead for inspiration that fuelled her from afar.

“I don't think I really have any regrets on missing Tokyo,” she insists. “Especially because if it had gone ahead in 2020, I would have pretty much not been going regardless. So for me to get so close to the time was just exciting in itself. And now I’m moving forward with this programme at Stirling and I'm pretty happy with that.”

Macinnes, who started out at the Heart of Midlothian club and was 16 when she competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, is among those expected to contend at the next Olympics two years from now. Lottery-funded and offered all the backing available to succeed, she knows what’s expected.

With the domestic trials for both the summer’s world championships and the Commonwealths taking place in Sheffield in four weeks’ time, Edinburgh is the first opportunity to compare the British aquatic establishment with the next generation.

“I don't put too much pressure on myself,” adds Macinnes. “Because I feel like if I overthink it, then I'll just get myself in a bit of a rut. I do just prefer to enjoy it, see how I do and take it as I go.

“And if I qualify for worlds, that'd be really exciting. But if not, then it is just about doing the best I can at the meets I'm doing. Regardless, I'll have definitely have some benchmark meet this year.”

Times set in 2022 can be used for qualification to the FINA World Championships and LEN European Championships.

The meet is also licensed with World Para Swimming.

