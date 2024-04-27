Kye Thomson 'stoked' as Edinburgh Monarchs move step closer to BSN Series semi-finals
The 53-37 victory, which saw the hosts claim the extra bonus point at Armadale, sets up a straight shootout between the Monarchs and arch-rivals the Glasgow Tigers in the battle for a coveted semi-final berth.
Wednesday night's nine-point KO Cup first-leg defeat at Poole had given the Monarchs an ideal platform to build some momentum and they duly delivered to send the visitors packing with minimal fuss.
Aussie duo Josh Pickering and Justin Sedgmen both returned paid 13 with compatriot Kye Thomson also registering three heat wins to end a successful evening on 10.
Ex-Monarch Rory Schlein is always good value for money around the West Lothian circuit and the Bandit showed his track craft passing both Pickering and Sedgmen in heat 15 to take the chequered flag.
Thomson, 25, said afterwards: "Im absolutely stoked. I've had a bit of a slow start to the season so to go out and score some points, it's awesome for the team and great to put the smiles on the fans' faces again. We've got a good bunch of lads and it just shows what we're all capable of when we're on it."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.