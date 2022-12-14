Kye Thomson is excited to be back with the Edinburgh Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido.

And the 24-year-old Australian admits there was never any doubt he'd be back in the blue and gold as the Capital outfit target a first league title since 2015.

Thomson joins compatriots Josh Pickering, Jacob Hook and Cumbrian Kyle Bickley as confirmed starters when the Championship gets underway in the spring with the club expected to announce their remaining three riders before Christmas.

Thomson has shown steady improvement since arriving from Queensland in 2021 and is a key cog in the middle order of the team where he will again look to improve his average next year.

“It is the only place I wanted to be really," Thomson explained. "I think of Edinburgh as my second home now - I have great support there on and off the track and I love it. It is great knowing that everything is in place, it makes it so much easier knowing I can basically step off the plane right back into it without needing to worry about anything. I have my mechanics, a place to stay and I know most of the boys in the team, so it makes it so much easier to focus on racing.

“I feel like I stepped up again last year and this year I want to do that again, especially from the middle of last season I felt like it was all clicking and this year I want to take on even more responsibility. It is my third season now, so I am experienced and especially with Sam (Masters) going I feel like it is time to step up even more and that is my plan."

Thomson admits he has aspirations to ride in the Premiership too.

