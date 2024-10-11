Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lee McGregor wants to make a statement by beating Isaac Lowe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Lightning’ Lee McGregor is due to face off against Isaac Lowe on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in December and the Edinburgh boxer has no intention of letting the opportunity ‘slip’.

He showed belief in himself before the fight, stating that the ‘best version of Lee McGregor beats the best version of Isaac Lowe’. Despite this, he knows the ramifications should he fall to defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGregor thinks it will be ‘very, very hard’ for him to work his way back up the boxing ladder if he is beaten by Lowe in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - but defeat is ‘not even’ on his mind at this stage.

The 27 year old is coming off a pair of wins, after he was beaten in a close fight against Erik Robles Ayala in 2023 for the vacant IBO super bantamweight title. Meanwhile, Lowe has won four fights in a row, following a devastating stoppage loss against Nick Ball back in 2022.

Speaking with BBC Scotland, McGregor said: “I'm going to take this opportunity with both hands. There's no chance I'm going to let this slip. I've worked my whole life for nights like this and moments like this.

“If you lose, you have to build up again. But if you win then all sorts of possibilities will open up for you. There's no beating around the bush here - if I was to lose this one, it's going to be very, very hard to come back from. But, again, that's not even in my mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best version of Lee McGregor beats the best version of Isaac Lowe. That's my truly honest opinion, not being arrogant, big headed. I believe in my own ability and I've said this time and time again. I've took on every single challenge put to me.”