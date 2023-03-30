Lothian badminton success for under-17 and under-19 girls teams
Lothian won the Yehlex Anglo-Scottish Under-17 team badminton event on Tyneside to follow up a similar success by the under-19s.
The girls were dominant, winning all their singles and doubles, while the boys had it harder, but pulled off some excellent results culminating in a10-5 win over Yorkshire. Other wins were 12-3 over Cumbria, and 13-2 against Northumberland.
Pictured are the team: Lucy Degg (Musselburgh Grammar), Jennifer and Jonathan Feng (George Watson’s), Mia Robinson (Firrhill), Deepti Vijayakumar (St.George’s), Ingrid Wang and Qing Yang Xiao (George Heriot’s), David Campbell (Dunbar Grammar), Lewis McDonald (Clifton Hall), Ben Ross (James Gillespie’s), Joe Shell (Boroughmuir) and Abhi Vinjam (Stewart’s-Melville), along with coach Irene Blair.