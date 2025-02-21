Lothians based angler appointed captain of Scotland ladies

Lana Taylor from Midlothian will lead Scotland's ladies fly fishing team in their guest for gold in the Home Internationals later this year.

The omens are good as Lana skippered the team when they won gold in 2004.

The retired computer engineer, who worked at The University of Edinburgh, believes the 12-strong squad has a good balance of youth and experience and it includes two women who have previous experience of fishing on the lough where the event will be held.

That is in Lough Lene in the Republic of Ireland, north of County Westmeath, and the 12-strong team have already done their homework on the water which is known for its fishing, with brown and rainbow trout.

Lana Taylor catching despite freezing conditions at the Lake of Menteith

It has a surface area of 1.9 square miles and Lana acknowledged that it will be a tough task for the team to lift themselves from last 12 months ago to the top of the podium.

Iain Earle from Stirling has been recruited as team manager along with Glasgow-based Gary Hamilton as his assistant and fund-raisers to help fund what will be an expensive trip are under way ahead of the match on Thursday, May 22.

One has been held at Pottishaw Fishery and the next one is on Sunday, March 23 at Parkview Fishery near Collessie in Fife (postcode KY15 7UT). Entry is £30 and includes fishing from 9am to 4pm, a bacon roll on arrival, tea/coffee and lunch. Contact the fishery on 01337 831810 or Morag Wallace on Facebook to book.

Another is planned for Kinross on April 5, another at Burnhouse Lochan on April 12 and an auction of flies and other equipment is on-going.

Midlothian-based Lana said: “We are all working hard on and off the water to get ourselves into the best possible position to make a real challenge.”

The water at Lough Lene, which feeds local communities, is gin clear and it is likely that lighter weight rods and light fluorocarbon tippets with a low breaking strain will be used, presenting an extra challenge.

However, Lana is delighted with the enthusiasm being shown by the squad and pleased with the composition of the team.

She is also encouraged that a number of younger anglers have taken on the challenge including Sam Hayhurst, a nurse who works in Edinburgh, who was 11th last year, Kirsty Murray (Dunfermline), who finished 29th on her debut, and Maisy May, the owner of Burnhouse Lochan Fishery near Bonnybridge, a life-long angler, who was 26th.

Lana said: “The team looks strong and, having some younger anglers, is a big boost. Sam, Maisy and Kirsty, bring new passion to the squad and we are travelling to Ireland with a real belief that we can make an impression.”

The current Scottish champion, Morag Wallace, from Leslie near Glenrothes, is one of the experienced anglers along with Taylor, a former national title holder. She also won the Ladies Overall Championship in 2016 and has fished internationally for the Scottish Ladies in the Commonwealth Championships.

New Zealand, twice to Canada are among the countries she has competed in and Lana hopes that experience will help Scotland this year.

The rest of the team are Helen Philp from Milnathort, the vice-captain, plus Dione Roberts (Edinburgh), Deirdre Dunbar (originally from Annan but now based in Hampshire), Jane Wright (Cove), Jean Ferguson (Ayrshire), Liz Stringer (Milngavie) and Kathleen Shepherd (Forfar). Kathleen was Scotland’s top rod in the last Home International, finishing third out of 47 anglers and only one fish behind the joint winners.

For the record, Lana actually started fishing around 30 years ago, by chance. One of her work colleagues was a keen fly fisher and fly tyer and chatted to her about his hobby during night shifts. One night she sat down at a vice, tied a size 16 hook with a yellow duster pattern, and found it gratifying.

She continued to dabble but it was not until some months later that Lana actually accompanied the colleague fishing and caught a wee brown trout on the fly she had tied.

To use a cliché, she was hooked and has not looked back, but admitted that her family were surprised when she told them she had been fishing. Her mother, Emma, used to fish with her father on the River Esk, but there is no other family connection to the sport.

Meanwhile, The Forth Area Federation of Anglers host an individual competition on Sunday, May 11 and it is open to all. Entry is £30 with a first prize £100, second of £75 and third £50. There is also a heaviest fish prize of £25.

Tom Lambert, the club secretary, said the competition is filling fast and a £10 deposit is required when booking your place with the full entry fee payable by Saturday, April 12.

If the balance is not paid then the place will be allocated to the next person on the waiting list.

Contact Lambert directly on [email protected] for bank account details.

On to sea fishing and leg five of the seven-match Edinburgh New Year Shore League is at Seafield tonight (Friday, February 21) with registration from 6pm to 6.15pm at Marine Esplanade EH6 7DP. Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm.

Ian Campbell (Falkirk), the event organiser and a Scotland international, leads the chase for the title with 28 points, five ahead of Prestonpans angler Stevie Burns with Chris Cooper (Edinburgh) third on 22 points.

Fourth is Scott Emmerson (Edinburgh) who also has 22 points with fifth place currently held by Trinity Academy schoolboy, Erik Janik, with 18 points with Gordon McLeod (Edinburgh) sixth on 17 points and Stewart Falconer (Arbroath) seventh on 13.

The remainder of the top ten are Gus Brindle (Dunfermline) and Stevie Souter (Edinburgh), both with 11 points, and Billy Buckley (Uddingston) with seven.

Cooper, incidentally, tempted the longest fish, a flounder of 30cm, in the Riverside Open which was won by Scotland angler David Cargill (Inchture) with 134cm.

Second was John Taylor (St Andrews) with 102cm and third Gary Rezin (corr) (Aberdeen) with 96cm.

The junior winner was Dundee duo Zak Wemyess and runner up Louis Wemyss and the match was fished on a grey day on Tayside and organiser, James Duncan, said the fishing was poor.