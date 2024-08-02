Lowe clinging to top spot in coarse angling league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Geoff Lowe still leads the race for the league title in the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club despite suffering a bad day at the office.

The Edinburgh-based angler, who is the former long-stranding president of the club, weighed-in with only 4lb 4oz, interrupting his good run of form.

Lowe thought he was in for a great day having drawn a peg on which an angler only hours earlier had caught over 100lb of fish in a 12-hour session.

And the Manchester-born angler fed the swim and was into a 3lb fish right away, but after that he scratched around for the rest of the five-hour match, catching small perch, roach and skimmers.

Geoff Lowe at the scales after a club match

Lowe, who has six titles to his name in over 25 years, but who has not won the league silverware for some time, admitted: “I’m clinging on to the lead. I have fished six matches and Bruce (Lawrie) five, but there are others in contention too.”

He has 26 points with Jimmy Jones, who lost a lot of fish on this occasion, and Bruce Lawrie in joint second with 25 points, and with four matches remaining, there are seven anglers who can still take the title.

Heather Lauriston, Dougie Campbell, Simon Clynshaw, Darrin (correct) Ferguson, the current president, Jimmy and Bruce remain in contention and it was Lawrie who won Match Day 6 at Orchil near Auchterarder.

There was a slightly smaller field, due to holidays and other commitments, but Lawrie made the most of it and found his peg getting stronger as the match progressed.

His day started with a fish first cast and he hooked into some fine F1’s in shallow water later, but most of his fish were caught at a depth of 5ft on seven sections of his pole. He totalled 46lb 10oz.

Simon Clynshaw was second with 45lb 12oz of carp fishing short on corn and then long on worm with Martin Pearson third on 33lb 1oz, a haul which included some big carp.

The club’s Knockout Cup continues on August 10 with Ferguson against John Perella, Andrew Roberts in against Lawrie, Rosalind Cassidy v Brian Docherty and Shug Smith drawn against Jim Wallace.

The next league match is also on August 10 and that is Match Day 7 and Lawrie is under pressure to continue his perfect streak of making it six section wins from six matches.

On to game fishing and West Lothian Angling Association report that Allan Sinclair caught a superb salmon on a fly in The Almond, even if the weather was not particularly friendly.

Bosses hope that this information will boost permit sales and they are available from West Lothian Angling, Gamefish, Edinburgh, Linwater Caravan Park near East Calder, Edinburgh Angling Centre and Angling Active in Stirling.

They are also in Tangles at Broxburn but that shop closes for good on August 16 as the owner, Brian Currie, is retiring.

Permits can also be bought online at Fishing Around the Forth.

The club are actively involved in removing debris, including shopping trolleys, from the river and the latest sweep produced 38 and “lots of other bits and bobs” from the water including street and road work signs.

Loganlea have hosted the first of their sessions to introduce local youngsters to fly fishing. The session is for children aged between five and 16 and included casting instruction.

Craig Wilson, the organiser, said they have received a great response with 18 booked in and they have confirmed with all participants.

He added: “We will look to put on more days like this very soon pending coaches/guides and helpers schedules.”

Mick Mulgrew and George Boag have been among the top rods at Loganlea using a combination of flies from lures to patterns fished under the bung. They netted eight each at the Shallow End in the reed beds.

A Summer Doubles Day is being hosted on Saturday, August 10 from 08.00 to 16.30 and Fishers of Penicuik and Henry’s Coffee company have stepped in as sponsors.

It is hoped that 16 teams will take part and entry is £45 per person. Fishing is from the boat or bank and the cost includes bacon/sausage roll plus tea/coffee on arrival, prizes for first, second and third plus the heaviest fish and heaviest bag.

Elsewhere, Pentcaitland angler Douglas Baillie paid his first visit to Newlands Tweeddale Fishery since it re-opened and tied on a FAB and cormorant patterns to land 15 fish on the Middle Pond.

Regular Kevin Walkinshaw from Gorebridge had nine also on the Middle Pond but conditions have been tough, as they have on other waters in the area.

Glencorse boss Bill Taylor said August is a quieter month for him so he has boats available most days. He said: “Fishing is still a challenge despite regular stocking.” Allan Liddle, however, had a “great day” on hedgehog and foam daddy patterns fishing close to the bankside rocks.

Bailiffs at Malleny Angling, who administer fishing at Harlaw, have noted an increase in non-permit holders spinning at the water and remind all anglers that this is fly fishing by permit only. No fishing is allowed from boats or float tubes.

Club officials were present at the water safety exercise hosted by Police Scotland, the Pentland Ranger Service and the Fire and Rescue Service.

Finn van Barneveld, local area liaison officer, prevention and protection, City of Edinburgh, stressed the importance of safety for wild swimmers, paddle boarders, those in canoes and also anglers.

He added: “Bodies of water in Scotland rarely get above 14c.

“It may be a nice, warm day but when your body hits that cold water your body can shut down and that can make it extremely difficult for you to breath and to swim. Unfortunately, that causes incidents and fatalities in reservoirs.”

In West Lothian, Matt Taylor was top rod at Bowden Springs with eight, best a 6lb brown, on egg and best patterns at nearby Linlithgow Loch Nigel Muckle returned nine rainbow trout fishing a Di3 line with candy FAB and black cats but Alan McGregor bettered that during a Di5 line with Ace of Spades and black mamba and he returned 15 trout. Boats are available most days.

Millhall near Polmont will now close at 9.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 4pm at weekends.