Maiden victory in sight after Bob MacIntyre shoots 63 in Turkish Airlines Open in Belek

Bob MacIntyre shakes hands with his caddie

Flying Scot Bob MacIntyre is hoping Kingsfield-based coach Davy Burns can keep him in the title hunt over the weekend in the Turkish Airlines Open in Belek.

The 23-year-old is flying high in the $7 million event at the halfway stage after carding a best-of-the-day nine-under-par 63 in the second round at Montgomerie Maxx Royal.

He sits just two shots off the lead in joint-sixth as he bids to cap a brilliant rookie season on the European Tour with a breakthrough victory.

“I played brilliant,” said MacIntyre after signing for an effort that contained nine birdies, including six in a back nine of 29.

“I actually missed two good chances inside 12 feet, so it could have been really daft. But I have probably produced my best-ever round of golf out there today, so I can’t complain.

“I am driving it as well as I ever had. I also feel my iron play is getting there this week and that is thanks to Davy being here. I felt the position of the swing wasn’t right last week and it was down to my golfing brain that I was able to save it with my hands.”

MacIntyre, who has racked up three second places this year, reckons that maiden victory could be on the cards as he chases Austrian Matthias Schwab over the final two rounds on the Mediterranean coast.

“I don’t know how to win yet out here,” he admitted. “I’ve just got to keep doing what I’ve been doing all season. If I keep playing how I am at the moment, it is bound to happen.

“It’s just about staying positive and enjoying myself – that’s the main thing and myself and Greg (Milne his caddie) do a good job in that respect.”

On a day when Capital-based Richie Ramsay lost ground following a 73 to sit on three-under, Scott Jamieson joined MacIntyre near the top of the leaderboard as he added a 68 to an opening 67.