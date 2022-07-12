Masterton Trophy: Holders Carlton to face Heriot’s in cracking T20 cricket final

Carlton captain Ali Evans and his team celebrate after winning the 2021 Masterton Trophy final

Neither side finished top of their pools, but in the semi-finals they recently turned on the style to defeat Watsonians and Gen!us Grange respectively.

Carlton won their last four clash by five wickets at Myreside on July 5 as 120 all out played 121-5.

And, on the same night, Heriot’s bowled Grange out for 51 in Stockbridge on the way to a thumping nine wicket triumph.

Forfarshire from the Caledonia region and Gala from the Borders have already qualified for the national T20 finals day on July 24 with one of these two sides and the West winners to join them.

Both skippers – Tom Simpson and Lloyd Brown – will believe their sides can win on Thursday and it will be a fascinating affair.