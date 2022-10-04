Midlothian drivers in action at chilly Cowdenbeath

In the Formula IIs the local driver in action was Mika Millar from Gorebridge, but both heats were won by the European Champion Gordon Moodie.

In the first heat Millar brought his car home in the runner up spot but he had to retire with a misfire.

In the final Millar was quickly through into second spot and whilst he dropped to third he regained a place and ended up as the runner up .

Aiden Galloway from Gorebridge in his Prostock basic.

Millar then led the grand national from start to finish .

The Saloon heats were won by Matty Stirling and then Barry Glen with Stirling winning the final from Kyle Irvine and Barry Russell.

Cammy Doak and Brandon Gourlay won the ORCi Stock Rod heats with Michael Bethune winning the final from Doak and David Philp Jnr.

Aidan and John Galloway from Gorebridge were the Midlothian drivers in the Prostock Basics where there was some close and fast racing.

Heat one went to Colin Ogilvie, with John finishing in sixth and Aidan placing eighth. In heat two Martin Duncan won with John in fourth but Aidan dropped to 10th place.

The final was fast with Ogilvie winning his second race of the evening but Aidan had led initially but then lost ground. John came through into sixth with his brother in 10th place.