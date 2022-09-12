Midlothian drivers in Cowdenbeath Racewall action

Prior to the start of the meeting the cars lined up around the track during a minute’s silence in honour of the late HM Queen Elizabeth II.

There were a few new faces with Mark Blackie Jnr, Philip Joy and Gareth Borthwick all appearing in the Prostock Basics.

Ross Stewart from Bonnyrigg was among those racing in the Prostock Scottish Championship and it turned out to be an exciting race. Not log after it had started Mark Boyle rolled and then shortly afterwards a three car shunt suspended the race. John Mason led but Ryan Martin forced his way through into the lead and on to win from Tam Melrose and Stewart

Aidan Galloway from Gorebridge, pictured in his prostock basic car.

In the heat which followed Stewart was in a shunt and took no further part in the meeting with Melrose winning heats one and two.

Aidan and John Galloway from Gorebridge were among those racing in the Prostock Basics with some exciting racing, but a five car shunt at the end of the final saw a few drivers miss out on good results.

Colin Ogilvie won the opening heat from Lauren Ford with J. Galloway in 10th whilst Ford just fended off Ogilvie to win heat two with J. Galloway in seventh place.The final was fast with Ogilvie winning from Gareth Borthwick and Ford but behind then there was a five car shunt with J. Galloway in the middle of things which promoted A. Galloway into sixth place.

Declan Honeyman and Barry Glen shared the Saloon heats with Ian McLaughlin winning the final from Zak Gilmour and Glen.

The Classic Hot Rods were in action with John Buchan and Kenny Purdie the heat winners. Purdie went on to win a close final finishing just ahead of Buchan with Graeme Callander in third place.

The Micro F2 drivers were in good form with Tranent lad Scott Ramsay Jnr racing.

Oakley Grief won all three races but Ramsay Jnr finished in fifth place in heat one, ninth in the second and sixth in the third.