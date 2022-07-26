Midlothian drivers in Racewall action

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a shower prior to the meeting then a really heavy one just before the opening Stock Rod heat.

In the ORCi Stock Rods Michael Bethune and James Gray were the heat winners but the final was led from start to finish by Logan Tweedie and he was clear of Bethune and Gray at the chequer.

There was a good turnout of Prostock Basic drivers including Aidan Galloway from Gorebridge.

The opening heat saw returnee Martin Loggie run away to win from Charlie Faichney and Graeme Dignan with Loggie winning heat two from Faichney and Liam Boyle with Galloway in 10th place.

The final was a hectic one with Loggie making it a clean sweep as he went on to win from Boyle and Faichney.

The Micro Bangers turned up for their Scottish Supreme Championship, with Dalkeith driver Callum Campbell in action. Harry Cobb went on to win but he did lose the lead to Campbell for a brief spell who then crashed out.

The destruction derby was suspended after S. McConnachie and Chris Watson had to bale out of their cars quickly when the latter’s burst into flames, which was quickly extinguished leaving Craig Watson the winner.

