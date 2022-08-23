Midlothian drivers in Racewall action

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amongst those racing in the Formula IIs were local drivers Craig Wallace from Haddington and Mika Millar from Gorebridge. In the opening heat Millar finished in second place.

The final was dominated by yellow grade driver Jason Blacklock who led from start to finish but when he crossed the finish line he was just clear of Stevie Forster with Wallace finishing in third place again just ahead of Millar.

Wallace then won the Grand National from Forster with Millar in third place.

Aidan and John Galloway from Gorebridge were racing in the Prostock Basic Scottish Championship and somehow managed to share row four when the public draw was made.

Within a couple of laps Aidan was sidelined but as the race progressed John forced his way through into the top five. He picked up another couple of places but it was Nicole Russell who won from Liam Boyle with Joh in third.

In the heats which followed John was 10th in the first and then seventh in the second.

The next meeting, on Saturday, brings the Formula IIs and the Saloons back in action with the Heritage Formula IIs back up and racing for their Scottish Championship. The Unlimited Bangers are back, with the meeting starting at 6pm