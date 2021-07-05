Molly Reville becomes second female to win New Year Sprint as delayed race takes place

Molly Renshaw, with coach Linda Nicholson, after her New Year Sprint 2021 triumph

Reville proved just too strong, coming home first in 10.83 seconds and edging out Janine Boyle of TLJT and fellow Edinburgh clubmate Sarah Malone to win the prestigious title and £5,000 first prize.

The 152nd New Year Sprint was postponed several times and dogged by Covid restrictions.

The ladies´ 90 metres was won by Sofia Vidak in 8.82 seconds, while third-placed Nina Cessford also won the Vets’ 90 metres.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh AC clubmate and sprinter Beth Dobbin continued her Olympic preparations with a solid performance in the Stockholm Diamond League.

A run of 22.84 seconds in the 200m was close to her season’s best of 22.78 and helped her take fourth in a high calibre field.