More than 500 expected for Amble Open

One of Britain's leading sea fishing events has attracted more than 900 anglers in the past and the competition is expected to draw over 500 this time.

Last year, over 550 attended, including several from the Lothians and Fife, and a similar number of entrants are expected for the 47th running on Sunday, January 5. Fishing is from 10am to 2pm.

Jimmy French and his organising team have been working since March to encourage sponsors to back them, arrange prizes and to take care of the 101 jobs needed to continue to keep this well-known and hugely-popular event running.

The entry fee is £15 for all classes and registration is now open at tackle shops in the North-East of England, but you can still enter from 7am on the date of the event by going to The Radcliffe Club, Charles Road, Amble NE65 0RA.

David Cooper, an Edinburgh angler who has made the prize list in previous Amble Open events

Boundaries are the south side of Seahouses Harbour to Cambois Pier, excluding all piers and rivers.

Top prize for the heaviest fish is £1,000 with the runner-up receiving £250 and third £100. The heaviest bag prize is £500 with the runner-up netting £300 and the third pocketing £150.

The first lady receives £75 with the second-placed £50 and third £25 and the leading junior receives £75, with the second £50 and third £25.

French said that the prize fund totals around £7,500 and added: “They come from all over, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Bristol area and all over Scotland and our record field is 987.

“Last year it was 556 and we would expect around the same number this time depending, or course, on the weather.”

He added: “There has been a great deal of interest in the event so far with a number people phoning from distance to find out the best marks.

“I am not secretive about them, but this is fishing. I can tell them a good mark and it can work one day and not another.”

Best baits off rocks in previous years have been cart wings but ragworm or lugworm with a mackerel or bluey tip have probed successful from beach marks.

French, said: “You don’t have to be a big caster to succeed here. I’ve seen me catch 40 to 50 yards off the beach and, sometimes, as near as 20 yards, it all depends on the day and we always keep our fingers crossed about the weather.”

Leading anglers from the Lothians are expected and North Berwick-based Craig Ogilvie is a previous junior winner with his Haddington-based father, James, second in the biggest flat fish in a previous event.

New Scotland cap, David Cooper, from Edinburgh has also featured in the prize list in recent years.

Elsewhere, Chris Horn, one of the organisers, won round two of Mike and Chris’s winter cod league with seven fish for 11lb 14oz.

The Kirkcaldy-based fisherman held off a strong challenge from his international team-mate, David Cargill (Dundee) whose six fish weighed a total of 11lb 6oz.

Third was Matt White (Cumbria) with five fish for 9lb 14oz with Montrose-based James Duncan landing the heaviest fish, a 6lb 1oz cod, which currently leads the event which resumes on January 11.

A total of £350 is in the kitty for the prize fund and 35 anglers are in the league.

Locally, Jimmy Green from Musselburgh won round four of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League’s winter series with one fish of 1lb 2oz with James Ogilvie in second place with one of 11oz. His son, Craig, was third with a fish of 5oz.

The match doubled as the Xmas Hamper match and Ogilvie, who is secretary of the club, won as you have to have fished at least two legs to quality. Green has only fished one.

The next match is after the New Year and more details will be posted on the club’s Facebook page.

Advance warning now of the Dunbar Xmas Open on Saturday, December 28 from 3pm to 8pm with boundaries from North Berwick to Cove. Entry is £20 and this is a three-hooks match. Penn Sea League points are at stake.

The Arbroath Xmas Bash is also on Saturday, December 28, with boundaries from Carnoustie to Ferryden and fishing from 3pm to 9pm. Registration is at the Victoria Park, Arbroath, from 1pm to 2pm and the weigh-in is back at the Victoria Park from 9pm to 10pm.

This is a two hook match and entry is £15 (juniors £5) with a prize for the heaviest cod, and the first, second and third heaviest bags.

The East Fife New Year Open is on Sunday, January 5 with fishing from 11.00 to 16.00 with the weigh-in at 17.00. Registration is at the Victoria Park from 9.15am to 10.am and boundaries are from Carnoustie to Ferryden.

Once again there are prizes for the heaviest fish and first, second and third heaviest bags. Contact Alan on 07872 899791 or Stewart on 07759 379978.

Meanwhile, West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) have confirmed that their annual meeting will be on Thursday, February 13 (6.30pm) in the Tower Bar, Craigshill, Livingston.

After that, the club’s first fly tying event of the year will be held. The Tower Bar is the new venue on the second Thursday of the month.

Interim chairman, Fraser Thomson, confirmed that permit sales are going well and progress is being made to re-structure the club.

Thomson added: “Let me assure you that we are working hard and the future of WLAA is looking very bright.”