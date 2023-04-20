More than £50,000 raised to build world-class athletics facility in East Lothian

Enjoy Leisure, East Lothian’s charitable trust for sports, leisure and active lifestyles, has secured the cash to introduce the new facility to the East Lothian athletics track at Meadowmill near Tranent.

The cage, which measures up to nine metres high, meets the World Athletics certification – the standard for international athletics events – and is used for hammer and discus throwing. It is regarded as an importanrt piece of equipment for East Lothian’s athletes, providing a safe and secure environment for them to practice and compete in throwing events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new cage will provide international athletics standard equipment for both local users of the facilities, and to East Lothian athletics clubs who use Meadowmill.

A new throwing cage will be built at Meadowmill

East Lothian clubs have produced several world-class athletes in recent times, including decathlete Adam Hoole, who was Scotland’s number one ranked discus thrower in 2022. He said: “Having top facilities close to home helps East Lothian’s athletes cut out travel time and provides all the equipment they need to get started in throwing and progress as they develop.”

The purchase of the throwing cage has been made possible through funding from Valencia Communities Fund and Suez Communities Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill Axon, the chief executive at Enjoy Leisure, said: “As a charity, Enjoy Leisure is delighted to be working in partnership with Valencia’s Community Fund and Suez Communities Fund. I would like to thank them both for their support and collaboration in replacing a vital area of our athletics arena at Meadowmill.

“This is a major re-investment in grassroots and competition athletics within East Lothian and shows that as a charity, with the backing of forward-thinking sponsors, Enjoy Leisure is committed to supporting the ongoing development of clubs, individuals and future stars of athletics.

Corstorphine athlete Dougie Selman helped Scotland win the ultra-distance Anglo Celtic Plate 100km team race in Northern Ireland.

“Sport, exercise and physical activities can be life-changing and this investment will go a long way to assisting Enjoy Leisure meet the needs and aspirations of many athletes within our communities. It will also attract competition to the arena and additional visitors to East Lothian, which benefits the local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100km success

Corstorphine athlete Dougie Selman helped Scotland win the ultra-distance Anglo Celtic Plate 100km team race in Northern Ireland.

He was the first Scottish man home in the prestigious and lifted the Don Ritchie Trophy – named after the Scottish ultra distance great – with Emma Murray of Kintore, who was first Scot home in the women’s race.

Selman finished fifth on his debut in a 100km endurance event in a time of 6 hours, 47 minutes and 58 seconds. Strongly fancied Musselburgh runner Rob Turner had to withdraw after 70km due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad