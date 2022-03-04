Curling: Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds have unfinished business at Scottish Mixed Doubles Championship

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds finished fourth at the Winter Olympics and are now aiming to become Scottish champions

Team GB flag-bearer Mouat and on-ice partner Dodds finished an agonising fourth in Winter Olympics, losing the bronze medal playoff 9-3 to Sweden.

Despite quickly recovering to silver and gold medal-winning glory in the men’s and women’s team events respectively, the duo say they have unfinished business in the mixed event – and have set their sights on victory in Sunday’s final.

Speaking as the four-day event kicked off in Perth, Mouat, who skippered Team GB’s men’s team to silver in Beijing, said: “We managed to turn it around really quickly for our men’s and women’s [events], and both came away with medals, so I don’t see why we can’t do that again this week.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat

Dodds, a member of Eve Muirhead’s gold medal winning rink in the women’s team event in Beijing, said she’d enjoyed having a week’s rest following the high of the Olympics, but is looking forward to getting back into action with Mouat – and with a point to prove.

She added: “Obviously, the last time we stood on ice [together] was a wee bit of a disappointment so it’s good to get back and change that.”

The Edinburgh duo got off to a winning start in Group C on the opening day with a 6-3 win over Gina Aitken and Euan Kyle, followed by a 10-5 victory against Emma Barr and Angus Bryce.

The Scottish Mixed Doubles Championship will be the first chance for new and returning fans to see Team GB’s medal winning stars on home ice since Beijing, with the quarter finals, semi-finals and final shown live and exclusive on video streaming platform Recast.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds won the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Aberdeen last year

GB’s women’s team gold medal winning skip Eve Muirhead is amongst a star-studded line up for the championships as the sport in Scotland seeks to capitalise on a wave of interest following the Winter Olympics.