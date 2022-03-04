Curling: Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds have unfinished business at Scottish Mixed Doubles Championship
Capital curling pair Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds are out to dispel their mixed doubles medal disappointment in Beijing by defending their title at the 2022 Scottish Curling Mixed Doubles Championships this weekend.
Team GB flag-bearer Mouat and on-ice partner Dodds finished an agonising fourth in Winter Olympics, losing the bronze medal playoff 9-3 to Sweden.
Despite quickly recovering to silver and gold medal-winning glory in the men’s and women’s team events respectively, the duo say they have unfinished business in the mixed event – and have set their sights on victory in Sunday’s final.
Speaking as the four-day event kicked off in Perth, Mouat, who skippered Team GB’s men’s team to silver in Beijing, said: “We managed to turn it around really quickly for our men’s and women’s [events], and both came away with medals, so I don’t see why we can’t do that again this week.”
Dodds, a member of Eve Muirhead’s gold medal winning rink in the women’s team event in Beijing, said she’d enjoyed having a week’s rest following the high of the Olympics, but is looking forward to getting back into action with Mouat – and with a point to prove.
She added: “Obviously, the last time we stood on ice [together] was a wee bit of a disappointment so it’s good to get back and change that.”
The Edinburgh duo got off to a winning start in Group C on the opening day with a 6-3 win over Gina Aitken and Euan Kyle, followed by a 10-5 victory against Emma Barr and Angus Bryce.
The Scottish Mixed Doubles Championship will be the first chance for new and returning fans to see Team GB’s medal winning stars on home ice since Beijing, with the quarter finals, semi-finals and final shown live and exclusive on video streaming platform Recast.
GB’s women’s team gold medal winning skip Eve Muirhead is amongst a star-studded line up for the championships as the sport in Scotland seeks to capitalise on a wave of interest following the Winter Olympics.
The quarter finals (Saturday 10:30, 13:30 and 17:30), semi-finals (Sunday 10:00) and final (Sunday 14:00) will be streamed exclusively on The Curling Recast Channel.