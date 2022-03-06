Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds react to Scottish mixed doubles curling final defeat as Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie prevail

Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie are the Scottish mixed doubles champions for 2022

Having held the title for two years, after last year’s championships were cancelled due to the Covid lockdown, Mouat expressed satisfaction with the nature of the defence and offered no excuse for their 9-2 defeat.

“We won seven games straight to get to the final and felt we were playing well,” he said.

“There was no lull after the Olympics. We came out and played really well in our first game and it was nice to be back on the ice together and playing some good curling again.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the first British player ever to be able to lay claim to being a European, world and Olympic champion at the same time, Dodds was similarly philosophical.

“I wouldn’t change any of it for the world,” she said.

“Myself and Bruce were so fortunate to be able to do both events at the Olympics. People were probably sick of the sight of us on TV after all the hours we were on ice, but I was really looking forward to get back on the ice with Bruce.

“We wanted a wee bounce back after finishing fourth at the Olympics and I felt like that winning seven games to get to the final. We just weren’t sharp enough in the final and Eve and Bob played great and they obviously got the edge today.”

And after claiming this latest title at the rink she grew up playing on in Perth’s Dewars Centre, Muirhead pointed towards the remarkable nature of the occasion at the end of this particular week while paying tribute to those who have helped bring it about.

“I was number one for a few weeks in 2013, but it’s special to be back there, particularly with Bruce and his team being number one as well,” she said.

“It’s great to have both the Scottish teams at world number one. It’s great for British Curling. It shows the benefit of what we’re doing back here in Stirling at the National Curling Academy with the help we’re getting from The National Lottery.”

After an intense three days of mixed doubles action at the Scottish Championships, Muirhead and Lammie gained the upper hand at the opening end, registering a four and when they then stole another shot at the second end, they were in complete control.

Muirhead said: “Up against Bruce and Jen, who are the current mixed doubles world champions and came fourth at the Olympics, which was an awesome effort, it was always going to be very tough, but Bobby and I played great all week.

“We’ve played them lots of times and they’ve always been pretty tight games, but we were pretty clinical every game and made a lot of shots.

“We’re both pretty tired after Beijing, but it’s back to normal. We knew we had to come back and play this tournament and both got up for every game.”

She noted neither side had any significant advantage as a result of their recent Olympic experience.

“Jen and I both have that Olympic gold and the boys have their Olympic medals as well, so I think it just comes down to who’s on form on the day,” said Muirhead.

“I don’t think anyone’s better than each other out there, but we just played a little bit better.”

While a selection process will now take place, they know they have enhanced their chances of going to the World Championships to try to defend the title won by Mouat and Dodds last year.

“It would be nice if we get the opportunity,” said Lammie.