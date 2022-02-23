Andy Murray still waiting for 700th career win; Emma Raducanu retires in longest LTA match of the year

Murray lost in straight sets to Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Britain's three-time grand slam winner, who is one win away from his 700th career victory, battled well in the first set but was outplayed in the second, beaten 7-5 6-2 by one of the rising stars of the men's game.

Sinner, already ranked 10th in the world at the age of 20, came forward aggressively put Murray away at every opportunity in the second set, the 34-year-old won just one more game to bow out.

Andy Murray reacts after he lost a point agains Italy's Jannik Sinner during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

Meanwhile, Raducanu was forced to quit after three hours and 36 minutes in the first round of the Guadalajara Open in Mexico, with Australia's Daria Saville progressing 5-7 7-6 (4) 4-3 from the longest match of the WTA season.

The US Open champions and No1 seed took the opening set after a tough 80 minutes by bouncing back from an early break to herself break Saville in the final game.

The Briton served for the match at 5-3 in the second but Saville broke back to force a tiebreak which she played cleanly to claim the set.

Both women appeared to be playing through the pain in the decider, with Saville battling leg cramps and Raducanu taking an off-court medical timeout.

Emma Raducanu of Britain returns the ball to Daria Saville of Australia during the Abierto of Zapopan tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico