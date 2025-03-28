Musselburgh has spring in its step with start of 2025 Flat season
Raceday on Sunday 14 September.
The Scottish Flat Season Finale concludes the flat racing season in Scotland on Wednesday 6 November, with Musselburgh switching to jumps racing over the winter on Friday, 28 November.
While many racecourses across the UK have struggled with attendance since the pandemic, Musselburgh is happily exceeding pre-COVID attendance levels.
Bill Farnsworth added: "Nationally, attendances are slowly recovering from the COVID pandemic, whereas Musselburgh is without doubt bucking the trend and we're above and beyond pre-COVID levels.
“Despite wider challenges facing the racing industry, including rising costs and the impact of new gambling legislation, Musselburgh is continuing to stage bigger and better racing events providing an exceptional experience.
"The part of the business that's in our control is delivering superb race days, and that's what we will continue to do. Our priority above everything else is giving people a great experience when they visit the racecourse.”