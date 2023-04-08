Musselburgh Racecourse Corgi Derby: 18 adorable photos of 2023 dog race with Judy Murray hosting
Musselburgh Racecourse hosts adorable Corgi Derby on Easter Saturday 2023
The most adorable event of the year has happened once again at Musselburgh Racecourse. A clutch of impossibly fluffy four-legged-friends raced to be crowned champion of the Corgi Derby on Easter Saturday, April 8. But only one pup could win! Here is a gallery of the photos showing the delightful action unfold in the East Lothian town.
