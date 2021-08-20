Here are some of the iconic looks which were on show today from ladies across the Racecourse.

This year’s Stobo Castle Musselburgh Ladies Day was held at Musselburgh Racecourse on 20 August.

The top accolades for the most fashionable attendees are the coveted first prizes in the Queen of Style and King of Style events.

Whoever wins first prize in the ladies’ fashion competition takes home a whopping £1500, with a £500 prize for whichever best dressed man places top in the King of Style category.

There will also be a prize for Best Hat at Musselburgh Ladies Day in the form of a £300 voucher to exchange at Edinburgh Hat Studio, the studio of prestigious Edinburgh milliner Sally-Ann Provan.

1. Fashion first Fashion judges Zara and Alistair Morris from Edinburgh showed the attendees how its done with their bold and iconic look at Friday's event. Representing the pastel palette with hints of floral, the pair expertly complimented the racecourse scene of green and white. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Here come the girls Catwalk ready, these fabulous women are looking good as they assemble to slay at the racecourse. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Orange is the new track (look) Janet Mitscavitch from Dalkeith catches the eye with her fabulous flares of orange paired with elegant silver as she says cheers to the camera with style and class. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Cheers to style Amanda and Claire offer us two different looks which are both stylish in their own right as they enjoy a drink together. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales