Musselburgh Races: Laura Morgan and Adam Wedge steal the show with 23-1 hat-trick
Laura Morgan and Adam Wedge stole the show at Musselburgh on Sunday when they teamed up for a 23-1 hat-trick.
They struck with Champ Is Real (5-4), Seemingly So (7-2) and Clear The Runway (11-8) as Morgan saddled the first treble of her career by bagging all three chases on the card.
The Leicestershire trainer said: “This was always a lucky track for my father and we’ve done well in the past here too, especially with our chasers.
“After a great season last year, we’re already on target for another personal-best campaign and the horses are running really well.”
Wedge added: “Until recently I had never ridden a winner at Musselburgh so I’m happy enough with today.
“It’s a lovely track to ride and I’m delighted for Laura as she and her staff work really hard.”
Donald Whillans ended the week on a high as he recorded his third winner in six days as Neigh Botha made a successful debut in the 100% Racing TV Profits Back To Racing Open NH Flat Race.
The result saw Craig Nichol complete a double as he had earlier supplied Rose Dobbin with her first strike of the year in the shape of The Player Queen in the opening mares’ novices’ hurdle.
James Ewart enjoyed a surprise 33-1 surprise when Hold Onto The Line made a lot of the running for Alan Doyle Bet At RacingTV.com Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.