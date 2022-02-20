Musselburgh Races: Laura Morgan and Adam Wedge steal the show with 23-1 hat-trick

Trainer Laura Morgan and jockey Adam Wedge enjoyed a treble at Musselburgh

They struck with Champ Is Real (5-4), Seemingly So (7-2) and Clear The Runway (11-8) as Morgan saddled the first treble of her career by bagging all three chases on the card.

The Leicestershire trainer said: “This was always a lucky track for my father and we’ve done well in the past here too, especially with our chasers.

“After a great season last year, we’re already on target for another personal-best campaign and the horses are running really well.”

Wedge added: “Until recently I had never ridden a winner at Musselburgh so I’m happy enough with today.

“It’s a lovely track to ride and I’m delighted for Laura as she and her staff work really hard.”

Donald Whillans ended the week on a high as he recorded his third winner in six days as Neigh Botha made a successful debut in the 100% Racing TV Profits Back To Racing Open NH Flat Race.

The result saw Craig Nichol complete a double as he had earlier supplied Rose Dobbin with her first strike of the year in the shape of The Player Queen in the opening mares’ novices’ hurdle.