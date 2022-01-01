Musselburgh Races: Tom Midgley puts in Oscar-winning display

Tommy’s Oscar was an impressive winner of the £30,000 Betway Hogmaneigh Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh

Trained in Northumberland by Ann Hamilton, the 2/1 favourite stormed home by six-lengths in the hands of Tom Midgley.

The top-weight is owned by Hamilton’s husband Ian, who said: “He’ll get clobbered by the handicapper now so we might have to look for a Grade race somewhere. He’s been an amazing horse and this is his seventh win for us.”

Ewan Whillans-trained Pitempton Power made it two from two over fences in the novices’ handicap chase. “He never managed a win over hurdles but he has really taken to fences,” said winning jockey Callum Bewley. “He jumps well and he will probably stay at two and a half miles for now.”

Midlothian teenager Conner McCann rode the fourth winner of his short career on Aurora Thunder in the Betway Hair Of The Dog Handicap Hurdle. Winning trainer Lucinda Russell said: “He’s local to Musselburgh and he mucked out ten horses and rode out three at the yard before he came here today!”

A third Scottish-trained winner came in the shape of Coolbane Boy, who scored for Sandy Thomson on just his second start since coming over from Ireland in the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap Hurdle.