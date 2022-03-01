Musselburgh Races: Trainer confident Idilico can maintain revival over fences

Jockey Conor O'Farrell will ride Idilico at Musselburgh

The Cumbrian raider, who faces eight rivals in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase, sprung a 28-1 upset over hurdles at the East Lothian venue ten-days ago.

“He seems in good form and he was given a great ride by Conor last time,” Sayer said.

“That was only his fourth run for us after we got him out of the Ian Williams stable at the October Sales last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All his races have been at Musselburgh as his owner Dennis Coppola loves to have runners at his local track.”

The opposition to Idilico includes Clear The Runway, who was part of a first-career treble at Musselburgh’s last meeting for Laura Morgan.

Another of her winners that day, Champ Is Real, will be sent off a short price as he bids to defy a 7lb penalty under Adam Wedge in the Racecourse Live Streams On Racing TV Extra Handicap Chase.