Musselburgh racing: Broadway Joe completes impressive hat-trick

Punters are aware that Broadway Joe enjoys the going at Musselburgh

Partnered by Brian Hughes with his regular jockey Danny McMenamin sidelined, the 13/8 favourite slammed Just Call Me Al by nine and a half lengths in the Watch On Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Winning trainer Nick Alexander said: “I’m very pleased with that as it’s not easy to win three races in-a-row.

“He’s clearly very progressive and I hope the handicapper isn’t too harsh on him.

“That’s him unbeaten in three races over fences and he should stay three miles.

“There is a chance he could return to Musselburgh for something on New Year’s Day.”

After surviving a stewards’ inquiry, Rapid Raider was another to reel off a three-timer, in his case in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase.

The Lucinda Russell-trained 15/8 favourite hampered runner-up Lastofthecosmics on the run-in and winning jockey Stephen Mulqueen was given a three-day careless riding ban.

Meanwhile, Clan Des Obeaux, Frodon and Minella Indo are among 10 confirmations for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Clan Des Obeaux landed back-to-back runnings of the Boxing Day showpiece in 2018 and 2019, but could finish only third behind front-running stablemate Frodon and Bryony Frost 12 months ago.

Clan Des Obeaux is the narrow favourite to wrestle back the crown on what will be his seasonal reappearance, while Frodon made a successful start to his campaign at Down Royal in October.