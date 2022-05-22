Musselburgh Racing: Hilts profits from 'lovely ground' to snatch £50,000 Edinburgh Cup

Borders jockey Rowan Scott enjoyed a double at Musselburgh

The 3-1 chance pounced late to nail long-time leader Charles Street in the 1m 4f feature.

Middleham-based O’Keeffe said: “He ideally needs it soft but they have done a lovely job with the track and it is lovely ground.

“It’s good money to win for a horse rated 69 and the form of his Redcar win is starting to look smart. The step up in trip helped as well and hopefully he’ll keep on improving”

Remarkable Force is Royal Ascot-bound after making all in the Edinburgh Castle Stakes to initiate a Rowan Scott double.

The improving colt was the first runner at the East Lothian venue for Newmarket trainer Alice Haynes, who said: “He should stay further than five furlongs so there are several choices for him including the Coventry Stakes over six furlongs.

“He’s one of my biggest two-year-olds and already goes to scale at 500k and that’s despite losing a little bit of weight since we bought him at his breeze-up sale.”