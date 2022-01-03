Musselburgh Racing: Sam Coltherd rides his second winner since return from injury

Sam and Stuart Coltherd had a good day at Musselburgh

Sent off at 13/2, the Selkirk raider made virtually all the running to slam 6/4 favourite First Account by thirteen lengths.

The Borders jockey, who was sidelined for three weeks with a dislocated shoulder, said afterwards: “It was horses like him that I was looking forward to when I was undergoing my rehabilitation at Jack Berry House.

“It was a good performance and the first time he has won at three miles.”

Drumbear impressed on his debut over timber in the Betway Maiden Hurdle for Irish trainer John McConnell to give his pilot Simon Torrens a first course success.

“He’s a big horse we have always liked and is a staying chasing in the making,” McConnell said.

“When he learns to drops the bit and settle he will be even better but he will remain over hurdles this season.”

Charlotte Jones, enjoying her best-ever season, also opened her Musselburgh account when steering The Steward to victory for Jimmy Moffatt in the Betway Handicap Hurdle.