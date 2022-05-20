Musselburgh Racing: Trainer William Haggas bids for a record fifth success in the £50,000 Edinburgh Cup

The Newmarket raider, who will be making his handicap debut in the 1m 4f feature race (4.13pm), is the mount of Cieren Fallon. Considered as a prep race for Royal Ascot, Haggas is looking to repeat last year’s success when Dhushan was victorious.

Fellow HQ trainer George Boughey, the recent winning handler of the 1,000 Guineas with Cachet, will be represented by Charles St, who will be just his second runner at Musselburgh.

Top-weight, racing off a BHA mark of 85, is State Legend for the combination of James Ferguson and Paul Hanagan, while Mark and Charlie Johnston are triple-handed with Trojan Horse, Pons Aelius and Campese. The only Scottish runner is Belle Of Annandale, a filly trained by Keith Dalgleish, who won the 2015 renewal with Tommy Docc.

In the £25,000 Edinburgh Castle Stakes (3.03pm), recent Salisbury scorer Remarkable Force, a £140,000 breeze-up purchase, is the first course runner for bang-in-form Newmarket-based Alice Haynes. Jungle Time, an impressive course and distance winner for Karl Burke in April, has since not been beaten far in a Listed contest at York.

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “We are all ready for an exciting day of racing and with the weather improving the scene is set for another memorable afternoon at Musselburgh.”