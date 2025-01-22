Musselburgh Windsor Community Football Club to step into the new year in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Musselburgh Windsor Community Football Club is elevating their look on the pitch with a new kit, as they embark on the new year, courtesy of a recent £2,000 sponsorship from Dandara.

Musselburgh Windsor Community FC is one of the longest standing and largest youth football clubs in Scotland, which was formed in 1953. The club takes in a huge number of young players with different backgrounds from the surrounding areas, aiming to support and ensure they can attend training with suitable clothing.

Kenny Manson, Team Leader for the 2018’s team at Musselburgh Windsor Community Football Club, said: “As a grass roots football club, this donation from Dandara is gratefully received, while we are big football club in Scotland, sponsorships like this are what helps keep the club running. Our goal is to ensure that everyone who joins are fully supported and feels included, these kits will help 50 of our new starters and will help create a space where the young people of Musselburgh can thrive in a supportive structured environment.”

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland, added: “We’re pleased that our donation can help Musselburgh Windsor Community Football Club with their goal of making football more available to the surrounding area. We’re always happy to be a part of strengthening community ties and being able help the nearby Musselburgh and Wallyford area. We hope current and future residents will be inspired to get out on the pitch!”

Dandara is currently selling a selection of homes in Wallyford, at its newly launched development, The Pines. Residents won’t need to travel far for everyday necessities with local stores on their doorstep, including a selection of restaurants and shops. Open spaces and sports facilities are all within walking distance, with lots more in the neighbouring town, Musselburgh.

Families can find Wallyford Primary and High Schools located a few minutes’ walk away. For commuters, the A1 is conveniently minutes from The Pines, giving access to Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as Wallyford train station with routes into Edinburgh City. Dandara is currently selling a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, with prices starting from £249,995 for a two bedroom home.

For more information about the homes available at The Pines, visit www.dandara.com/wallyford.