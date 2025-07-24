Narrow win for Scotland's senior hockey squad

Fiona Burnet slotted home late to claim a 2-1 victory for Scotland in a training game at Edinburgh's Peffermill Playing Fields.

The game is a prelude to a Test double-header at the same venue on Saturday (11.30) and Sunday (11.15) against the same side.

The Scots edged ahead in a scrappy game in the first half, which they largely dominated, from a penalty corner converted by Amy Costello, but France levelled seconds from half-time, a real blow.

The visitors pressed Scotland in the opening minutes of the second-half but Chris Duncan’s side gradually won back control and forced a number of penalty corners which they failed to capitalise on.

More goalmouth action

However, Scotland took full advantage of a mistake in the French defence to net the game-winner in the dying minutes, a slack pass finding Scotland skipper Sarah Robertson who fed Fiona Burnet who fired home from close range.

The games come as the Tartan Hearts continue their build-up for the EuroHockey Championships in Monchengladbach, Germany, from August 9 to 17.

Coach Duncan said it was a good game in which to get the squad up to speed against a side ranked at No 17 in the world, two placed behind Scotland.

He felt the Tartan Hearts were a little disjoined in the first-half but the coaching staff made changes in the second which brought the Scots more momentum.

Goalmouth action as Scotland press France at Peffermill

Then his squad started to play with more purpose.

As to the failure to take their penalty corner opportunities, Duncan said that Scotland did not want to show their total hand and he added: “We’ve kept some moves in the bank.”