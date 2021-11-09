National badminton success for young Edinburgh team
Edinburgh have won the Scottish Schools junior under-14 badminton team title after beating Lanark 9-1 then Glasgow 8-2 in the event at Wishaw.
The victory was especially sweet for Edinburgh, as the previous instalment saw them pipped on points count-back by Glasgow, after a 5-5 draw.
Coach Douglas Walker said the fact team was almost identical to that which won the Primary Schools inter-area competition in 2019 is a tribute to the keenness and togetherness of the players.
He is pictured alongside team members: Deepti Vijayakumar (St. George’s); Qing Yang Xiao, Ingrid Wang and Lingyun Xiao (George Heriot’s); Mia Robinson (Firrhill High); Sarah Campbell (George Watson’s); Ben Ross (James Gillespie’s); Joe Shell (Boroughmuir); and Conor Wardlaw and Greg Wardlaw (Stewart’s Melville).