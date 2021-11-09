National badminton success for young Edinburgh team

Edinburgh have won the Scottish Schools junior under-14 badminton team title after beating Lanark 9-1 then Glasgow 8-2 in the event at Wishaw.

By Bill Lothian
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:00 am
Edinburgh have won the Scottish Schools junior (under-14) badminton team title. Coach Douglas Walker pictured alongside the following team members: Deepti Vijayakumar (St. George’s), Qing Yang Xiao, Ingrid Wang, and Lingyun Xiao (all George Heriot’s,) Mia Robinson (Firrhill High), Sarah Campbell (George Watson’s), Ben Ross (James Gillespie’s), Joe Shell (Boroughmuir), Conor Wardlaw and Greg Wardlaw (both Stewart’s Melville),

The victory was especially sweet for Edinburgh, as the previous instalment saw them pipped on points count-back by Glasgow, after a 5-5 draw.

Coach Douglas Walker said the fact team was almost identical to that which won the Primary Schools inter-area competition in 2019 is a tribute to the keenness and togetherness of the players.

