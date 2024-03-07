New fly fishing competition with £3,000 for the winners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new team event for competition fly fishermen has been confirmed for the Lake of Menteith later this year and time is running out to enter.Fishing tackle firm Greys are behind the loch style team championship and 17 teams of four will contest the event to be administered under international rules.

The winning team will pocket £3,000 and the runner-up £1,500 and the prizes will be determined by the largest combined catch over two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be made up of anglers bag weights with two fish retained and then fish returned afterwards with each released fish being rewarded with 2lbs to the bag.

Lake of Menteith

Organisers say that entries will be selected, depending on demand, by proportional representation of teams entering from different countries within the UK.

They plan to expand the event and run regional heats next year. Entries close in mid-March.

A spokesman said that this initiative is part of the company's commitment to the competition community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is £320 per team and a BBQ and drinks will be provided while the weigh in is being carried out.