New fly fishing competition with £3,000 for the winners
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new team event for competition fly fishermen has been confirmed for the Lake of Menteith later this year and time is running out to enter.Fishing tackle firm Greys are behind the loch style team championship and 17 teams of four will contest the event to be administered under international rules.
The winning team will pocket £3,000 and the runner-up £1,500 and the prizes will be determined by the largest combined catch over two days.
This will be made up of anglers bag weights with two fish retained and then fish returned afterwards with each released fish being rewarded with 2lbs to the bag.
Organisers say that entries will be selected, depending on demand, by proportional representation of teams entering from different countries within the UK.
They plan to expand the event and run regional heats next year. Entries close in mid-March.
A spokesman said that this initiative is part of the company's commitment to the competition community.
Entry is £320 per team and a BBQ and drinks will be provided while the weigh in is being carried out.
The competition dates are August 31 and September 1 and anglers are advised to book practice boats directly with the Lake of Menteith.