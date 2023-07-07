Let's Fish! Scotland’s Canals is designed to get young people out in the fresh air and interacting with nature and the organisers hope that it is a project which will capture their imagination.

Gus Brindle said: "Fishing is a great way to relax and spend time outdoors with your family. Whether you've never fished before or you want to get back into it, our Let's Fish! events are just what you’ve been waiting for. Fishing is great fun, it is good for your mind and body and you’ll always remember the first time you caught a fish."

Brindle is chairman of The Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling SFCA) who are in partnership with Scottish Canals for the initiative. They are hosting a series of 40-minute, taster events on the Forth & Clyde Canal at The Kelpies near Grangemouth and Claypits, Hamiltonhill, Glasgow.

Young angler taking part in the Let's Fish! project. Contributed by Gus Brindle

The events are open to anyone and are suitable for adults and children aged six or over and cater for complete novices trying fishing for the first time as well as individuals seeking advice on how to get back into the sport or how to improve their knowledge or technique.

The sessions are on July 11 at Hamiltonhill Claypits G4 9SP), July 12 at The Kelpies (FK2 7ZT), July 18 at Hamiltonhill Claypits, July 19 at The Kelpies, July 26 at Hamilton Claypits and July 27 at The Kelpies. They are free with tackle, bait plus expert coaching from one of a fully licensed coaches provided. There are only a limited number of places and booking is essential. Go to https://adbos.justgo.com/workbench/public/events?summary=all. When opening from a mobile device click the blue events button at the top centre to open the list.

Meanwhile, recently re-opened Kailzie Trout and Salmon Fishery just outside Peebles, have teamed up with TweedStart to host a free, four-week fly fishing programme for young people aged between ten and 17. Professional instructors will cover different topics each week including fly tying, casting instruction and how to fish rivers and stillwaters effectively and also safely.

Booking is essential and the courses are on July 12, 19, 26 and August 2 from 10am to 2pm. Contact Ben on 07884 230044 or Connar on 07730 791865 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Dale from New Zealand with a 6lb pollock off the Berwickshire coast on an Aquamarine charter earlier this week. Picture Aquamarine Charters

These initiatives follow on from the recent series of beginners events held by West Lothian Angling Association on Pottishaw and the River Almond. They also had separate courses for lady anglers and youngsters.

World Carp Team Championships

Meanwhile, it is official, Scotland will have a team in the World Carp Team Championships in France in September. There are six anglers - captain Joanne Barlow, Eleanor Mitchell, vice-captain Catherine Robertson, Margo Robinson, Ruth Cormack and Niki Wildman.

Emily Barlow, Joanne's daughter, and her husband David, both well versed in hosting carp events, will provide the back-up team.

Semi-final heat 5 of the Scottish National Fly Fishing Championships at Lake of Menteith (left to right) Ben Robertson, Gil Farid and Michael Ward

Joanne said: "This will be the first time a ladies team has represented Scotland so we need all the support we can get while we are making history."

Still on coarse fishing and Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club continue their Summer League with match eight on the Outer Snake at Orchill near Auchterarder. Draw at 8.30am and all in at 10.30am. Officials request that trophy holders return the silverware at this match or the next one so that they can be prepared for engraving.

Elsewhere, Eliburn at Livingston is fishing well with roach, perch, tench among those being caught on float rigs with maggot and carp are also coming out to play with dog biscuits performing. This is a day ticket water with permits from the bailiff at £7 (adult) and £2 (children).

Meanwhile, Drumtassie Course Fishery near Blackridge managed by Chanelle Mavor is closed. Scottish Water replaced a burst pipe which was tested and paths were being replaced.

However, the pipe burst again and frustrated Chanelle said: "Not sure how long this is going to take."

Sea fishing

The Bass Rock Shore Angling League resume their summer league on Wednesday, August 2, after a holiday break and Edinburgh angler William Stafford won round six after a pegged match on Belhaven Beach in flat calm conditions. He tempted three fish for 66cm.Neil Anderson from North Berwick also had three fish but the measure was 52cm for second spot and Keith Forbes (Musselburgh) was third also with three fish but only 3cm behind. Scottish International Chris Empson (Dunbar) was fourth with two fish for 47cm but one of his was 32cm and he won the longest fish prize.

Zak Coxhead (North Berwick) with two fish for 30cm was fifth with Stuart Fairbairn and James Ogilvie, both from Haddington, were joint sixth, each landing one fish measuring 16cm. The mackerel are in the Forth Estuary. Aquamarine Charters boss Derek Anderson reports that anglers aboard his Eyemouth-based boats are catching mackerel and reports on social media suggest that onshore anglers further up the Forth are also enjoying good sport. Fresh mackerel strip fished as bait has been catching pollock offshore.

A date for your diary, the East Fife Summer Open sponsored by Anyfish Anywhere on July 23 with registration at Anstruther Golf Club between 8am and 9am and the boundaries are Elie to St Andrews with fishing from 10am to 3pm. Scales close at 4pm. Scottish Federation of Sea Angling rules apply and juniors are welcome. Entry is £15.

Local reports now and Black Loch near Falkirk say that fishing is picking up after the hot weather and high winds which made angling difficult. They are open Wednesday to Sunday.

At West Calder, Allandale Tarn remains open until 10.30pm every night. They are closed on a Tuesday. Boss Iona Allan admitted that fishing has not been easy but some anglers have been catching into double-figures with Ffly and oliver buzzers working.

Drumtassie near Blackridge continues to fish well and Sandy Mabon reports that the weed machine has been at work at Morton Fishings near Livingston. Tam Duncan enjoyed his recent session with 17 to the net on dry flies and still in West Lothian Stuart Miles enjoyed his day at Bowden Springs near Linlithgow with five fine trout tempted.

Over the Pentlands at Glencorse, owner Bill Taylor reports that the majority of his fish remain deep but the "odd few" are being caught higher in the water on yellow owl and floating daddies. Open six days apart from Monday and evening sessions are generally a Tuesday, Thursday and occasionally a Friday.

At Loganlea, owner Karen Jack said that their water level is being dropped by one meter due to essential masonry repairs caused by winter flooding and her boats have been removed from the harbour.

She said: "Please bear this in mind when booking as assessing boats will involve scrambling down the bank." Fishing now runs until 10pm on a Wednesday but needs to be booked.

Millhall near Polmont report that changeable conditions are making fishing harder but morning sessions have proved the best time for good catches fish feeding and showing on the top. Dry flies and emergers have proved best for anglers fishing floating lines with yellow owl, CDC, shipmans buzzer and daddy long legs proving the best but fishing on the bung with buzzer and egg flies also producing.

Anglers using sinking and intermediate lines also had good results with large snake flies, damsels and Ally McCoist doing well and R Cooper and J Watson returned ten fish each on CDC dry flies while A Doyle recorded seven fish on black snake.

Top individual in the River International on the River Ebbw in Wales was home angler Simon Barton with three firsts and a second. Kyle Cheshire of Wales was close behind in second spot from two firsts and two seconds. Scotland's top rod was Mark Straughen who finished third overall with two firsts and two seconds to finish narrowly missing out on second spot.

The fifth semi-final of the Scottish National Trout Fly Fishing Championship sponsored by 7Plus7 Construction and R&E Hygiene at the Lake of Menteith saw an overcast day with a North-West wind that varied from light to strong. Top rod was Gil Farid from East Kilbride representing of Central Belters with 24 fish for 47lb 8.8oz. Ben Robertson (Sunburst AC), formerly from Penicuik but now in West Lothian. was second with Michael Ward (Jonhstone FF) third with 23 fish for 46lb 2.8oz. A mix of dries, FAB, boobies, cormorants and diawl bachs were top patterns and best locations were Cages Bay and the Malling Shore.

Scotland's men's sea fishing team, including Midlothian-based Mike Kyle, won gold at the Home International in Pwllheli in Wales. The team also included Mike Horn, president of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA), and his son Chris Horn, both from Kirkcaldy, plus David Cargill and Bruce McClean. The Tartan team previously won gold in 2017 and 2018.