No final fling for Edinburgh Monarchs at Shielfield Park

Oskar Polis (yellow), Craig Cook (blue) and Peter Kildemand (red), are away from the tapes in heat 13. Picture: Jack Cupido

It's becoming a familiar narrative for the Edinburgh Monarchs so far in 2025.

Four meetings in, four last-heat deciders, but only a solitary victory for their efforts.

The Monarchs were pipped to the post by old foes the Glasgow Tigers 46-44 in their BSN Series opener on Friday at Armadale. Fast forward 24 hours and this time it was the Berwick Bandits who were dishing the dirt in the final four laps at Shielfield Park on Saturday night.

This was a makeshift Capital septet, however, with four guests used to cover the absent Victor Palovaara, Jonatan Grahn, Paco Castagna and Max James, the latter having recently announced he is taking time out of the sport. Meanwhile, the remaining trio were representing their countries at a European pairs event in Slovenia. Jye Etheridge slotted in at reserve and did a fine job scoring 12 from his six rides.

On paper this looked like a routine home win, but Monarchs, led by Polish sensation Oskar Polis, proved a formidable force throughout, this in light of No.1 Justin Sedgmen forced to withdraw after his third race due to a hand injury.

Ex-Monarch Craig Cook and team-mate Drew Kemp stormed to a heat 15 5-1 to ensure the points stayed in Northumberland but Monarchs put up more than a fight.

Co-promoter Alex Harkess said afterwards: "If it wasn't for the fact that Justin Sedgmen was struggling badly with his injury on what is a demanding track, I'm sure we would have won this match. I felt we did extremely well in the circumstances."