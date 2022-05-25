Oliver Mukherjee lands St Andrews success on Old Course

Gullane member Oliver Mukherjee enjoyed a moment to cherish as he tasted success in St Andrews with some of the grandstands in place for the 150th Open.

By Martin Dempster
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 5:18 pm
Oliver Mukherjee won the The Royal and Ancient Golf Club’s Local Clubs’ Gold Medal Competition on the Old Course. Picture: St Andrews Links
The talented teenager produced a brilliant display to win The Royal and Ancient Golf Club’s Local Clubs’ Gold Medal Competition, regarded as the Men’s Strokeplay Championship of St Andrews.

Mukherjee, who is a member of the New Golf Club, carded rounds of 68 and 69 on the Old Course to win the prestigious prize by three shots.

It was a Mukherjee 1-2 as his brother Sam finished as his closest challenger following scores of 71-69 while another sibling, Cameron, took second spot in the Junior Gold Medal with a 75.

“A special family Sunday on the Old Course against some tremendous players,” said proud dad Robin.

Oliver and Sam are both in the field for the Scottish Men’s Open, which stars at Cruden Bay on Friday.

