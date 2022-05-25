Oliver Mukherjee lands St Andrews success on Old Course

Oliver Mukherjee won the The Royal and Ancient Golf Club’s Local Clubs’ Gold Medal Competition on the Old Course. Picture: St Andrews Links

The talented teenager produced a brilliant display to win The Royal and Ancient Golf Club’s Local Clubs’ Gold Medal Competition, regarded as the Men’s Strokeplay Championship of St Andrews.

Mukherjee, who is a member of the New Golf Club, carded rounds of 68 and 69 on the Old Course to win the prestigious prize by three shots.

It was a Mukherjee 1-2 as his brother Sam finished as his closest challenger following scores of 71-69 while another sibling, Cameron, took second spot in the Junior Gold Medal with a 75.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A special family Sunday on the Old Course against some tremendous players,” said proud dad Robin.