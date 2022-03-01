Edinburgh's Oriam set to host of new British Handball Super Cup for the next three years

Oriam will host the British Handball Supercup for the next three years, with women's teams competing for the first time in the European play-off event

That’s the view of Scottish Handball Association chief operating officer Stevie Neilson, who is working hard to develop the grassroots sport in its 50th anniversary year. The Scottish HA was founded in 1972.

The new club competition will involve the two best men’s and women’s club teams from both Scotland and England.

They will battle it out to decide who will be British champions and who will represent Great Britain in the men’s and women’s European Cup – the third-tier competition of European club handball – the following season.

The top three teams in each competition will qualify.

The 2022 British Handball Super Cup, to held over the weekend May 21-22, will include a women’s competition for the first team. Previous qualifying tournaments only included men.

Neilson described hosting the new event at Oriam, based at Heriot-Watt University's Riccarton campus, over the next three years is “a great opportunity to raise the profile of handball in Scotland”.

He explained: “The British Handball Super Cup – the top club event in Great Britain – not only gives a chance for our young players to be inspired by seeing our best athletes performing up close in a fantastic environment, but will further develop our partnership with Oriam.

“The event itself, plus playing in front of a home crowd will really motivate our Scottish clubs to use this very competitive event as a springboard in to Europe.”

