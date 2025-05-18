Oskar Polis walks out on Edinburgh Monarchs

Oskar Polis has turned his back on the Edinburgh Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido

The Edinburgh Monarchs have been rocked by the news that Polish heat leader Oskar Polis has quit the speedway club.

A marquee winter signing, the 28-year-old's final appearance in the Blue and Gold was Friday night's Championship defeat at home to reigning champions the Poole Pirates.

Polis won his first race, albeit a rather unorthodox ride clattering off the back straight as he struggled to get to grips with the Armadale circuit. In his second heat, while occupying second behind team-mate Victor Palovaara, Polis pulled out of the race and was visibly agitated as he entered the centre green. He then withdrew from the meeting citing a wrist injury.

The Monarchs released a statement on Saturday afternoon informing supporters Polis would not travel south to face the Plymouth Gladiators, a match the Monarchs lost 46-44, and that Friday's meeting against Poole would be his last. The Capital outfit have been granted a 28-day facility to replace him (guest or rider replacement) while they assess their options moving forward.

Oskar Polis leads in what turned out to be his final race for the club. Picture: Jack Cupido

Monarchs are still on the lookout for a rider to fill the second reserve berth after Max James informed the club he was taking a break from the sport last month.

Given the club's unconvincing start to their 2025 campaign, the loss of Polis, who had scored handsomely in matches against Glasgow and Berwick, is a bitter blow.

Co-promoter John Campbell said: "Oskar has told us he is walking out on us. He has chosen to ride today in Germany rather than come with the team to Plymouth.

"He didn't give himself a chance. He was clearly capable of doing well in the UK but he had it in his head that he couldn't. He's probably the first rider I've come across that's pulled out of a meeting because he didn't fancy it. Leading a race then giving up."

Monarchs will still be reeling after letting an eight-point lead slip at the Coliseum on Saturday. The visitors looked on course to pick up their first league win of the season, but the Devon outfit - led by former Monarch Lasse Fredriksen who scored 13 - battled back to seal a narrow win. Both Kye Thomson and Jonatan Grahn were excellent for the Monarchs scoring 12 and 9 respectively.