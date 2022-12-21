The former Birmingham Brummie becomes the penultimate signing for the Edinburgh Monarchs and will line up in the middle order alongside Australian Kye Thomson when the Championship gets underway in the spring.

The flamboyant 28-year-old is a steal for the Capital outfit on a 4.93 average after impressing during the 2022 season - his first in the blue and gold.

"Coming back to Edinburgh was what I wanted," Castagna explained. "At one point it didn’t look like it was going to happen because of what was happening with the stadium, but I waited, and I am delighted to be back. I turned down offers from elsewhere, but Edinburgh is where I wanted to be, and I am over the moon to be back.

Paco Castagna has been announced as the sixth Monarch for next year. Picture: Jack Cupido.

“If you look at my time in Birmingham, I had an okay first year then did better in my second year and I think that will happen again now I am comfortable, I can’t wait for the 2023 season and I think we have a good team. I think Kye (Thomson) and I will have a good friendly battle for the third heat leader role and that is what I want.

"The move to Edinburgh last season was a challenge as it was a move away from a track I did well on at Birmingham to a track I probably didn’t like that much. But as the year went on, I got better and better and it is a great club. The organisation and management are always there and the people in the pits and at the club always want to help.”

Castagna is currently in Argentina defending the individual title he won prior to joining the Monarchs, but revealed he got caught up in the wild celebrations as Lionel Messi and Co. brought home the World Cup on Sunday.