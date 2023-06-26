A Parkrun world record has been broken in Edinburgh.

Scottish runner Andy Butchart smashed the record for the fastest ever Parkrun time by a man in Silverknowes on Saturday, June 24. The Team GB athlete, who has competed at the Olympics, finished the 5,000 metre event in 13 minutes and 45 seconds, breaking the previous record set by Andy Baddeley by three seconds.

The long-standing record had been held by Baddeley for 11 years, until Saturday’s event. It was Butchart’s first time competing in a Parkrun, which is a free community-run event, held on Saturday mornings at more than 2,000 locations across the world.

