News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Flood alert issued as thunderstorms set to strike city
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Parkrun record broken at Edinburgh event in Silverknowes by Scottish Olympian Andy Butchart

He completed the Edinburgh 5k run in record-breaking time
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST

A Parkrun world record has been broken in Edinburgh.

Scottish runner Andy Butchart smashed the record for the fastest ever Parkrun time by a man in Silverknowes on Saturday, June 24. The Team GB athlete, who has competed at the Olympics, finished the 5,000 metre event in 13 minutes and 45 seconds, breaking the previous record set by Andy Baddeley by three seconds.

The long-standing record had been held by Baddeley for 11 years, until Saturday’s event. It was Butchart’s first time competing in a Parkrun, which is a free community-run event, held on Saturday mornings at more than 2,000 locations across the world.

Scottish Team GB runner Andrew Butchart broke the Parkrun world record at Silverknowes in Edinburgh on Saturday, June 24.Scottish Team GB runner Andrew Butchart broke the Parkrun world record at Silverknowes in Edinburgh on Saturday, June 24.
Scottish Team GB runner Andrew Butchart broke the Parkrun world record at Silverknowes in Edinburgh on Saturday, June 24.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Stirling-born athlete was congratulated by fellow runner Adrian Stott, who said: “See what happens when an Olympian ships up at Silverknowes in Edinburgh to run a 5k and there's "Nae wind!”, while the ParkRun UK account wrote: "Brilliant achievement Andy”.

Related topics:ParkrunEdinburgh