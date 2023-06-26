Parkrun record broken at Edinburgh event in Silverknowes by Scottish Olympian Andy Butchart
Scottish runner Andy Butchart smashed the record for the fastest ever Parkrun time by a man in Silverknowes on Saturday, June 24. The Team GB athlete, who has competed at the Olympics, finished the 5,000 metre event in 13 minutes and 45 seconds, breaking the previous record set by Andy Baddeley by three seconds.
The long-standing record had been held by Baddeley for 11 years, until Saturday’s event. It was Butchart’s first time competing in a Parkrun, which is a free community-run event, held on Saturday mornings at more than 2,000 locations across the world.
The Stirling-born athlete was congratulated by fellow runner Adrian Stott, who said: “See what happens when an Olympian ships up at Silverknowes in Edinburgh to run a 5k and there's "Nae wind!”, while the ParkRun UK account wrote: "Brilliant achievement Andy”.