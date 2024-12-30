Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The darts legend is flying the flag for Scotland and got emotional as he pulled off an upset for the ages.

Peter Wright has set a lofty target of a third World Darts Championship after stunning holder Luke Humphries in London.

The Scottish darts icon born in Livingston has won the tournament twice before but was a major underdog going into the last 16 tie with ‘Cool Hand.’ An off-colour 2024 had many writing off ‘Snakebite’ but he rolled back the years in a stunning 4-1 victory.

He averaged a remarkable 70% on the doubles and averaged just over 100 to leave last year’s champion stunned and move into a quarter-final against either Stephen Bunting or Luke Woodhouse. Wright got emotional on stage after the win and said afterwards of his ambition: “I’m a double world champion and I want to win it for a third time. I’m not too old and you only have to play well for three weeks in the whole year.

“It doesn’t matter what you do in the whole year, these three weeks are all that matters. I thought I played rubbish to be honest. I hope I can score better in the next round. As long as this crowd is behind me, I have a great chance. I’ve been struggling with my form all year and it is so annoying because I know I can still play darts.

“Luke gave me a load of chances there. He didn’t play like he can. I’ve never had support like this in my life. It’s amazing. I switched darts to try and find something. It’s lucky I wasn’t playing the Luke Humphries of last year."

The pair shared a chat and long embrace on stage after the game was done, having traded verbal jabs with each other before battle. Wright revealed: “He was just saying that the media get carried away with silly comments. He said that he didn't say the things that it actually came across like.

"I said Luke exactly the same, that is just the way it goes some time. He wished me all the best. He's a lovely guy, a real family guy and I wish him all the best moving forward.

"He's been a fantastic world champion, he's done everything for the PDC and for the sport. He goes all around the world doing interviews and stuff like Luke Littler has. They've been spreading the game fantastically."