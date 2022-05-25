Popular members' match returns at Dalmeny Estate

Members of Dalmeny Estate Golf Club toast the return of its captain v vice-captain match.

Fourteen players made their way around the tricky, nine-hole course made ready for play by a hard-working team of member volunteers overseen by greenkeeper and club secretary Wullie Ruffle.

The club was founded in 1934 and captain Ian Souza welcomed the return of the popular event.

Ruffle knows how to get round the course and, partnered by Nigel Duncan, the 10-handiapper holed some crucial putts as the vice-captain’s team triumphed 3-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Dwight D Eisenhower planted a tree on Dalmeny's eighth hole during a visit to Edinburgh to receive the Freedom of the City in 1946.