Queen's Birthday Honours: Alan Rough and Jennifer Dodds among sports stars recognised

Dodds and her Olympic gold medal-winning curling teammates Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright and alternate Mili Smith all received MBEs after their success at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

Captain Eve Muirhead, who was made an MBE in 2020, has now secured an OBE after the Great Britain team took topped the podium earlier this year.

She said: “It has been a whirlwind year and this award has given me some time to reflect on the Olympics and the World Champs. To get this on the back of the MBE feels very special.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Rough played for Hibs for six years in the 1980s. He's been made an MBE

"I am incredibly pleased for all the girls to get MBEs and to be recognised for of all their hard work and achievements.”

Muirhead, Dodds and the GB Women's curling team thrashed Japan 10-3 in the women’s final in February to end Team GB’s 20-year wait for curling gold.

“I feel incredibly proud of the girls and what they’ve achieved,” Dodds said afterwards. “Not many people can say they’ve been to the Olympics, let alone be an Olympic champion, so I’m never going to take that for granted.”

The team's head coach David Murdoch received the same honour, along with chef de mission Georgina Seccombe, while visually impaired para-skier Neil Simpson's gold medal in Beijing earned the Aberdonian an MBE as well. His brother Andrew, who acts as his guide, received the same recognition.

Olympics gold medallist Jennifer Dodds has been awarded an MBE for services to curling in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Rough played more than 600 games in his career, and travelled to the 1978, 1982 and 1986 World Cups with Scotland.

After 13 years at Patrick Thistle, he played for Hibs from 1982 to 1988 and racked up nearly 200 appearances for the Easter Road club. He had a successful spell as a manager of junior club Glenafton Athletic and has been a well-known Scottish football pundit for many years.

Footballers Gareth Bale and James Milner also received MBEs, while Rio Ferdinand was awarded an OBE. Mike Summerbee, a star of the Manchester City side of the 1960s and 70s, receives an OBE, as does former Watford and England striker Luther Blissett.

England cricketer Moeen Ali has been awarded an OBE and snooker players Mark Selby and Judd Trump have each been awarded an MBE.

Hannah Miley has been awarded an MBE for services to swimming and women's sport

Double Commonwealth champion Hannah Miley from Inverurie, who announced her retirement from competitive swimming in December 2021,

"burst into tears and then hugged my mum" after learning she was being made an MBE for services to swimming and women in sport .She represented Great Britain at three Olympics from 2008 to 2016, finishing fourth in the 400m medley in Rio. During the Covid pandemic, she gave hundreds of free online classes to clubs, swimmers and organisations to help inspire and motivate anyone needing support.

She is also working on a programme to help educate women on menstrual health, saying that, when she was a young athlete, "it wasn't really dealt with".