Sarah Robertson named new captain of Scotland women's hockey team

The Borders-born former Edinburgh University player, who has 107 Scotland and 62 Great Britain caps and plays for London club Hampstead & Westminster, will be supported by vice-captain Katie Robertson, the Dollar Academy teacher who plays for Edinburgh University and has 50 caps.
Robertson said: I’ve played over a hundred games for Scotland, and every time it’s a proud moment, but captaining your country is a huge honour and it’s not something I ever thought would happen.”
The two Robertsons are part of a new six-strong leadership group within the squad.
Head coach Chris Duncan described it as a “diverse and balanced group to help lead us forward”.
He added: “Sarah and Katie embody all the characteristics we would look to see from players in our squad and, crucially, they possess a ferocious desire to succeed and help others.”
The other four members of the leadership group are Edinburgh-born Amy Costello (Edinburgh University), Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon), Becky Ward (Western Wildcats) and Eve Pearson (Edinburgh University).