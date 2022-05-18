Sarah Robertson named new captain of Scotland women's hockey team

The Borders-born former Edinburgh University player, who has 107 Scotland and 62 Great Britain caps and plays for London club Hampstead & Westminster, will be supported by vice-captain Katie Robertson, the Dollar Academy teacher who plays for Edinburgh University and has 50 caps.

Robertson said: I’ve played over a hundred games for Scotland, and every time it’s a proud moment, but captaining your country is a huge honour and it’s not something I ever thought would happen.”

The two Robertsons are part of a new six-strong leadership group within the squad.

Sarah Robertson has more than 100 caps for Scotland.

Head coach Chris Duncan described it as a “diverse and balanced group to help lead us forward”.

He added: “Sarah and Katie embody all the characteristics we would look to see from players in our squad and, crucially, they possess a ferocious desire to succeed and help others.”