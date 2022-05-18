Sarah Robertson named new captain of Scotland women's hockey team

Sarah Robertson has been named Scotland's new women's hockey captain ahead of the Commonwealth Games in July and EuroHockey qualifiers in August.

By Phil Johnson
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 1:04 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:48 pm

The Borders-born former Edinburgh University player, who has 107 Scotland and 62 Great Britain caps and plays for London club Hampstead & Westminster, will be supported by vice-captain Katie Robertson, the Dollar Academy teacher who plays for Edinburgh University and has 50 caps.

Robertson said: I’ve played over a hundred games for Scotland, and every time it’s a proud moment, but captaining your country is a huge honour and it’s not something I ever thought would happen.”

The two Robertsons are part of a new six-strong leadership group within the squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Sarah Robertson has more than 100 caps for Scotland.

Head coach Chris Duncan described it as a “diverse and balanced group to help lead us forward”.

He added: “Sarah and Katie embody all the characteristics we would look to see from players in our squad and, crucially, they possess a ferocious desire to succeed and help others.”

The other four members of the leadership group are Edinburgh-born Amy Costello (Edinburgh University), Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon), Becky Ward (Western Wildcats) and Eve Pearson (Edinburgh University).

ScotlandEdinburgh UniversityLondonBordersGreat Britain