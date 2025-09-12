Scotland carp team on world stage

Scotland's men's carp team head for Croatia and the world championships next week with hopes high.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alister Kirkhope and John Graham won a section in the world carp championships last year, the first Scottish pair to do so, and their success has boosted hopes that Scotland can finish in the top ten in the 2025 event from September 17 to 20.

The squad flies out tomorrow (September 13) but two of the support team will drive from Great Britain to Croatia with all the equipment needed for the three-day event which is likely to take place in searing heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 33 nations, Portugal opted in at the last minute, are confirmed and a pair of anglers from each nation will compete in each of the three sections with pegs being confirmed at the final draw on Wednesday.

Alister Kirkhope (right) and Kieran Paterson in training. Photo: Kevin McConnell

Two venues are being used, Lake Borovik hosts Section A and that is roughly 4km long with depths up to 50ft in places and a lot of technical snags to avoid.

Lake Josava will host Sections B and C and that is about 5km long with depths averaging 10ft.

Hamilton-based Kirkhope skippers the squad in Dakovo, which is in Northern Croatia, and he is paired with Kieran Paterson (Paisley). John Sweetland (Biggar) fishes with Peter Stewart from Aberdeen while Steve Warwick (Cumbria) goes in with John Graham (Kilwinning).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserves are Mark Darbyshire (Helensburgh) and Kevin McConnell (Larkhall). Kevin is also the team manager and the support team includes Catherine Robertson from Glasgow, the captain of Scotland’s ladies carp team.

The other support team members are Mark Sherwood from Dartford in Kent and Graham Wallace (Bellshill) and Wallace will drive the van from Glasgow to the south of England to pick up Sherwood and they will complete the journey together. The total journey time from Glasgow to Dakovo is 26 hours and the distance 1,587km.

All the preparatory work has been completed with Scotland having fished regularly at 93-acre Naseby Reservoir in West Northamptonshire. Scotland’s last outing was against England and Wales and the result may not have gone in Scotland’s favour, but the match practice was invaluable.

There were plenty of positives and lessons learned according to McConnell, now a seasoned veteran of world events and he said: “We will go up against the best carp match anglers on the planet across two very different Croatian lakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inclusion of Sherwood and Wallace along with Robertson as support staff is, he said, a massive plus, and the two venues provide different challenges but long-distance casting to specific parts of the lake – with bait requiring to be launched around 150 yards – will be a key element.

Borovik is the more technical of the two lakes with fish likely to be at depth. Finding them will be key. Josava will also test the Scots who have done their homework, using contacts sourced in previous world events.

McConnell said: “Over time, we have built relationships and we are aware of European techniques and bait preparation at different venues.

“Alister having won a section last year, the first time a Scottish angler has achieve that, has given us new belief. Naturally, we would love to win gold, but realistically we would be chuffed with being in the top ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That has been our target in the last few years and that remains our target.

“Having a support team makes a real difference and Mark and Graham plus Catherine, who will learn a lot from this trip, will be invaluable as the match progresses, relaying information.

“The guys are locked into their areas for 72 hours from September 17 and this will be an intense four days. They know that.”

There are two debutants, Paterson and Darbyshire, and Scotland are well prepared. They suffered storm damage to their camping equipment last year, not as bad as the American team who took the brunt of the storm which hit the lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McConnell said the event will be mentally and physically demanding in temperatures likely to rise to around 38C.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline-based Gus Brindle added to his extensive CV with victory in the float only series organised by the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling (SFCA) at Strathclyde Park.

He finished with four points, two ahead of Colin McKerrell with Andy Potts third on 12 points.

Robert Neill-Took was one point adrift of Potts with Edinburgh-based David Corcoran fifth with 14 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brindle, chairman of the SFCA, finished the series in style by winning the third and final heat with 3kg 890g with David McKenzie second with 3kg 820g and Corcoran third on 2kg 690g. McKerrell was fourth on 2kg 610g and Potts fifth with 2kg 130g.

High southerly winds were forecast and organisers decided to peg one section past the first lifebelt and the other on Car Park 4 in an attempt to get the wind as much off anglers backs as possible.

In the end, anglers faced testing conditions with a swirling wind. Increasing the problem was the fact that the loch was towing heavily from left to right against the wind which made presentation “almost impossible” at times.

Brindle said: “As a result, less of the loch’s better roach were caught. That said, there were still plenty of bites to be had and everyone caught.”

Incidentally, Darrin (correct) Ferguson, president of the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club, was second in his section with 1kg 825g.