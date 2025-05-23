Scotland women win gold in fly fishing international

Scotland's women were last 12 months ago but now top the podium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fly fishing team claimed gold in the Home International across the Irish Sea.

They made the trip to Ireland privately hoping to top the podium after finishing bottom of the pile 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they made the quantum leap up the standings on a tough day for fishing on Lough Lene.

The ladies team

Only five of the 12-strong team hooked into fish, but it was just enough to secure top spot.

Deirdre Dunbar, originally from Annan, and Kathleen Shepherd (Forfar) both caught two fish with Kirsty Murray (Dunfermline), debutant Liz Stringer (Glasgow) and Jane Wright Cove) all bagging one.

Dunbar was Scotland’s top rod with her two fish totalling 96cm. She finished third overall. Shepherd was fourth equal with Kirsty Murray sixth and Stringer seventh equal with Wright tenth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England were second and they also caught seven fish to score 321, one behind the Tartan Team.

Hosts Ireland, who only caught three fish, were third with 135, a major disappointment on home water.

Only 17 fish were caught with the average length of 46cm and the top bag was posted by English angler, Sam Edmunds, with three for 135. The longest fish was tempted by English angler, Lisa Isles, of 56cm.